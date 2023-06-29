© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We might go through some storms, but The LORD is our protection. He is our refuge and our shield in difficult times.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you some encouragement about the different ways God is faithful to protect us, bring us help, joy, love and strength!"