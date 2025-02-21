RT News - February 21 2025 3PM GMT

February 21, 2025

rt.com





As Donald Trump lumps humiliation on Vladimir Zelensky for refusing to sign a deal on Ukrainian minerals, it appears the former comedian may have already signed an agreement with the UK - just days before the US president was sworn in. The Gaza ceasefire could be in jeopardy - with outrage in Israel over the botched return of a hostage's body. And we bring into focus the reality of a southern Lebanese hospital that continues to serve its community, despite the impact of Israeli attacks.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/