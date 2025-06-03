🔥 'RECKLESS, CRAZY, DEMONIC' – Maduro BLASTS Starmer over war talk

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro went scorched earth on UK PM Keir Starmer for saying Britain is “preparing for war.” (https://t.me/SputnikInt/86326)

💬 “Can a prime minister of a country as powerful as Great Britain be in his right mind, talking about preparing for war? Is it ethical, is it moral to talk about wanting war? Does humanity need more wars?” Maduro asked during his Con Maduro+ program.

He then called on the world to rise up against the “militarism summoned by this reckless, crazy, demonic prime minister named Starmer.”

💬 “No to war. Yes to peace and justice. Yes to a multipolar world,” the president stressed.