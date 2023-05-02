Pitiful Animal





May 1, 2023





This was a terrible story that happened on a road near Vorotynsk, Kaluga region.

This was my first time seeing this and it's definitely not for the faint of heart.

I felt sorry for him, but there was nothing I could do to help him.

First I took the cable to restrain him.

And then there was the cable that he took down immediately.

When I approached, he was like shouting: "Don't come near, or I will bite."

The dog looked at everyone with an angry but hopeful look and begged for help.

It wasn't until night fell, when Red was tired, that I was able to touch him.





Until that day, Red was still in the vet.

Piroplasmosis was defeated and the swelling from the feet was reduced.

The doctor found nothing serious on the MRI, the spinal cord was still intact.

Red ate alone, but only ate meat.

He refused all liquid and canned food.

All in all, the crisis was over and that Friday he would be discharged from the vet.





Unfortunately, the sensitivity in the hindquarters still hadn't returned.

The doctor did not understand what the cause was.

They recommend that Red undergo a rehabilitation course in a specialized center.

Because there was still some hope that he would walk away.

He needed to fight hard.





After a big event, suddenly his life changed.

That made him unable to get used to.

There was little chance that Red could walk again.

But thanks to the daily massage and physical education I was hoping he would have some sensitivity in his hind legs.





Red, a lovely, active and cheerful handsome dog.

In an instant he lost everything when he went out and was hit by a car.

He later survived a critical spinal surgery.

Despite all the misfortunes that had befallen his life, Red was very gentle.

The boy was at the center for special dogs at the time, where he was cared for 24 hours a day.





Lately Red had started to lift his butt, stand on his own, and even take a few steps.

The boy had a small success, much better, but laziness was taking over him.

He was like a hard-to-please kid who would find lots of excuses not to do it.

When it came to physical exams and massages, Red was dumb and did not want to be active.

He just wanted to play, eat, then go to sleep.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kZRnm8KPnQ