Sarah Abushaar, recounts the Violence of Israel's War on GAZA - 'Stop The GENOCIDE'

Advisor and graduate from Harvard University, Sarah Abushaar, recounts the violence of the past 100+ days in Gaza in which 100,000 people have been killed, injured, or are missing per the UN. She also describes life under 75 years of Israeli occupation in Palestine.

https://twitter.com/SarahAbushaar/status/1753532648956276957

More than 100 days and 75 years of genocide. A person's stance on Palestine says everything about their moral compass. You are for or against genocide. For or against ethnic cleansing. For or against violent illegal occupation, inhuman siege & vicious apartheid. There is no middle ground. Palestine is fighting for all of our humanity and for the world's justice. #Stopthegenocide#FreePalestine

This is also at the 'Middle East Eye', on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_xsQ3RWRpE&t=4s&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye





