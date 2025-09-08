Take the step of Faith

Hebrews 11 :6 But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.

James 2 :14-17 What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him? If a brother or sister is naked and destitute of daily food, and one of you says to them, “Depart in peace, be warmed and filled,” but you do not give them the things which are needed for the body, what does it profit? Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.

video clips from "A DOUBLE CAMP of TROOPS -Angels, Locusts and Stars, YOU Almost Won't Believe It!! the Word Manifest" by Jonathan Kleck.

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ