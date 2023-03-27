12 Weeks 4 Days to Old Pro Card: The Universe Bikini Masters 60+ Championships

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Susan Blueberry is attempting the impossible by competing in the Masters 60+ Bikini June 30th 2023 in Teaneck, NJ. Dieting, weight training, cardio, skin care, posing and winning psychology plus the ups and the downs of training intensely for 5 months. See the transformation right before your eyes. Can she do it?