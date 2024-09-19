BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1433: Magassassins Rising, Adverse Aid & Multicultural Midwest ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
38 views • 8 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5fjyn0-sn1433-magassassins-rising-adverse-aid-and-multicultural-midwest-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/09/20/sn1433-magassassins-rising-adverse-aid-multicultural-midwest/]


We experienced some technical issues at the beginning of the show and after the intro/honorable mentions of the transmission. I was covering the coincidental return of Hillary Clinton right after the second assassination attempt, and how she’s calling for censorship similar to the impromptu internet outage we experienced after the first assassination attempt. These people don’t want people communicating or sharing information because it exposes their corruption, and once Trump’s out of the way, we’re next.


We dive into some of the latest news regarding the jabs with the peculiar case of Alexis Lorenze. Following the case, you learn that the 23 YO has had horrific disfigurement after receiving 3-5 vaccines all at once. Many, such as myself, are suspecting that her already compromised immune system made the side effects of the chemical cocktail have deadly effects on her skin. Truly bizarre and worth looking into.


Lastly, we close the show this week playing community created content from Springfield, Ohio, and how the residents are responding to their new Haitian neighbors. Thankfully there haven’t been any reports of violent altercations between the newcomers and the resident population, but something tells me that it’s only a matter of time. This administration is doing everything it can to create multiple kinetic flash points for the American people, and it feels like a ticking time bomb.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy