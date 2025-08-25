Juan O Savin | The Worldwide Fight Against Corruption - From South Africa to Gitmo

The stage is being set for the greatest reckoning in modern history. In this episode, JMC and Juan O Savin outline the clear and present dangers as the globalist system collapses.





They discuss the purposeful creation of chaos in cities like Johannesburg—a warning for America—and how it is being met with strategic force. Learn why the "big arrests" are imminent, how election fraud will be permanently ended with hand-counted paper ballots, and what the planned riots and civil unrest are truly meant to achieve.





This is not just analysis; it's a briefing on the final battle between good and evil, covering everything from the quantum financial system to the hidden nukes of Iran. The truth is being revealed. Are you prepared?





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public), play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, a national treaure and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.



