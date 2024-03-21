CTP (S1E40, 20240323) Tale Of Two Natl Guard Deployments BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S1E40 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Mar 23 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E40) "The Tale Of Two National-Guard Deployments (NY/TX)"
The Tale Of Two National-Guard Deployments (NY/TX) lays out how this topic/example alone lays bare the dichotomoy of Leftist (imposition on Lawful, FASCICRATS style, and still excusing/coddling the Lawless (Election "for Show" gimmick, rather than address Sanctuary City, No-Bail, etc., failed Leftist policy)) and Right/GOP/Conservatives/ChristiTutionalist/Constitution based actions (to deal with things Left has broken, and refuse to address). Daniel Penny (remember Con Air movie? Poe? Same Prosecution logic despite self-defense) vs other recent NY Subway incident with No Charges. Dallas TX Mayor leaves Fascicrats to join GOP, and TX-Leg, Ken Paxton Impeachment attempt, discussions. Another RAW episode shows you clearly I am not Professional Radio trained, just you and me, normal folks, having a discussion LOL. Shout out to fellow Host Thomas LaDuke (Duke Over America) and my Friend former MI-Senate Legislator Patrick Colbeck (author: The 2020 Coup) in Show.
- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/should-be-duh-now-i-get-it-moment-but-wont-be-for-the-left/
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/crime-criminals-the-lefts-strained-lacking-credulity/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/police-state/2024/03/tale-of-two-national-guard-deployments-nytx-7389.html
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/lets-go-to-the-lobby-get-ourselves-some-snacks-politics/
- not directly related, but: https://beforeitsnews.com/books/2024/03/your-chance-to-potentially-influence-the-creation-of-2-of-my-next-books-looking-for-input-2556320.html
(CTP S1E40 Audio, Sat Mar 23 2024)
