St Faustina: 3 Days Of Darkness Scary Prophecy. Anyone Venturing Outside Will Be Hit By Lightning!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
97 views • 11/04/2023

St Faustina: 3 Days Of Darkness Scary Prophecy. Anyone Venturing Outside Will Be Hit By Lightning!

[IT WILL START WITH EXTREME COLD, STAY INSIDE, COVER YOUR WINDOWS, DON'T LOOK OUTSIDE, IGNORE KNOCKS ON YOUR DOOR AND VOICES OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY, DON'T OPEN THE DOOR, LIGHT BLESSED BEESWAX CANDLES, PRAY FOR 3 DAYS...THEN THE 2ND COMING OF CHRIST]

-----------

The sky will be darkened for three days, immediately before I return

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/05/13/the-sky-will-be-darkened-for-three-days-immediately-before-i-return/


My Divine Mercy is to be realised as revealed to St. Faustina

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/01/29/my-divine-mercy-is-to-be-realised-as-revealed-to-st-faustina/







st faustina3 days of darknessscary prophecyanyone venturing outside will be hit by lightning
