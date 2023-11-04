© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
St Faustina: 3 Days Of Darkness Scary Prophecy. Anyone Venturing Outside Will Be Hit By Lightning!
[IT WILL START WITH EXTREME COLD, STAY INSIDE, COVER YOUR WINDOWS, DON'T LOOK OUTSIDE, IGNORE KNOCKS ON YOUR DOOR AND VOICES OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY, DON'T OPEN THE DOOR, LIGHT BLESSED BEESWAX CANDLES, PRAY FOR 3 DAYS...THEN THE 2ND COMING OF CHRIST]
-----------
The sky will be darkened for three days, immediately before I return
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/05/13/the-sky-will-be-darkened-for-three-days-immediately-before-i-return/
My Divine Mercy is to be realised as revealed to St. Faustina
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/01/29/my-divine-mercy-is-to-be-realised-as-revealed-to-st-faustina/