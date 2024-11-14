Is Elon Musk the False Prophet

Case For Elon Being the False Prophet of the Book of Revelation

· Creates Religious Deception: His pursuit of futurist, transhumanist, technocrat ideology, including such concepts as artificial intelligence and body/brain augmentation with computers. One of Musk's company Neuralink partners with OpenAI / probably his Ai company

· Elon being pushed for government efficiency = ai government

· News is giving Elon unprecedented power: VCAST covers multiple examples

· False Prophet has Blasphemy against God: think defiling your dna and your brain linking up to the hive mind that will totally blaspheme the holy ghost

· False Prophet pushes the Mark of the Beast: think of X and the goal for a payment system with Ai in the Background.

· Every one of Elon’s business has the potential to enslave and oppress you

· Tech industry will bring a hologram of the Anti Christ. Who could do this? Revelation 19:20 (KJV) states, "And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image.

· False Prophet Is very smart to get people to take the MOTB or be killed. Will Elon’s Robots hunt you down?