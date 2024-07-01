BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Anti-American Protesters in Kenya Receiving Russian flags, equipment and sponsorship from @AussieCossack
10 months ago

❗️Anti-American protesters in Kenya are receiving Russian flags, equipment and sponsorship from the @AussieCossack Channel to help them hold the line against the pro-American regime.

✊The rise of Africa is the fall of America!

from @AussieCossack

Adding:

BREAKING | In a significant ruling on Monday regarding the extent of presidential immunity, a divided US Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision that had dismissed Donald Trump's attempt to protect himself from federal criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.  

The court determined that former presidents are immune from prosecution for actions taken within their constitutional authority, as opposed to in a private capacity.  

This marks the first time since the country's founding in the 18th century that the Supreme Court has declared former presidents may be shielded from criminal charges in any situation.  

The ruling came as the court concluded its term, deciding on Trump's appeal against a lower court's rejection of his immunity claim. 

Trump cheered the decision on his social media platform TruthSocial saying the decision is a "big win for our constitution and democracy."

