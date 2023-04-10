BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Richard Werner: Today’s Source of Money Creation
04/10/2023

Richard Werner: Today’s Source of Money Creation

The Monetary Institute's "Our Money, Our Banks, Our Country - Money Creation in the Modern Economy" conference was held in Zurich, Switzerland on February 5, 2018. Professor Richard Werner, Chair in International Banking, University of Southampton, England provided this overview of how money is created in nations throughout the world and the impacts and consequences of the current system.

money banking richard werner credit creation
