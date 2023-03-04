Untold Story - Donbass and Donetsk, Ukraine, wherein the Residents have been Shelled Almost Every Day for Several Years amidst the Media Blackout.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Untold Story
The British filmmaker @JohnnyJamesMiller takes his camera and goes to Donbass and Donetsk, Ukraine, wherein the residents have been shelled almost every day for several years amidst the media blackout.
Tune into Press TV on March 5 at 00:32/5:32/11:32/16:32/21:32 GMT, report by filmmaker.