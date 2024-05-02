America’s General Michael Flynn – Hero? Traitor? | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 2nd 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America’s General Michael Flynn – Hero? Traitor?
Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:
- Is Flynn running for President?
- Did Flynn help orchestrate J6 setting up the President? Why are a small pocket of influencers and podcasters attacking General Michael Flynn?
- You are the company you keep – who else attacks the General? Fake News MSM – Judge Emit Sullivan – South District of NY – The Deep State – Most if not all Democrats and many RINOS including Mike Pence
- Is Flynn a “Double Agent” – a Traitor or is America’s General Michael Flynn a Hero?
- Both Juan & John unleash their views in support of General Flynn
- Pascal Najadi warns of those attacking Flynn
- Dr. Jan Halper Hayes in a DOD task force states they are coming after influencers who spread destructive lies and disinformation
-The Flynn attackers will have a day of reckoning
