BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America’s General Michael Flynn – Hero? Traitor? | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 2nd 2024
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 12 months ago

America’s General Michael Flynn – Hero? Traitor?

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:

- Is Flynn running for President?

- Did Flynn help orchestrate J6 setting up the President? Why are a small pocket of influencers and podcasters attacking General Michael Flynn?

- You are the company you keep – who else attacks the General? Fake News MSM – Judge Emit Sullivan – South District of NY – The Deep State – Most if not all Democrats and many RINOS including Mike Pence

- Is Flynn a “Double Agent” – a Traitor or is America’s General Michael Flynn a Hero?

- Both Juan & John unleash their views in support of General Flynn

- Pascal Najadi warns of those attacking Flynn

- Dr. Jan Halper Hayes in a DOD task force states they are coming after influencers who spread destructive lies and disinformation


-The Flynn attackers will have a day of reckoning

BEST SELLING FILM “FLYNN” ON AMAZON AND APPLE - https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/JMCVOICE/?campaign=JMCFLYNN


BUY GOLD - BUY SILVER - BUY NOW - BUT BUYER BEWARE!

https://www.kepm.com/40kfootview

Be prepared, informed, empowered and protected

FREE PhD CONSULATION

“This is where I buy my precious metals” – JMC


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
fake newsdemocratspresidentdeep statepodcasttraitorheromichael flynnattacksjuanpresidential runjuan o savingeneral michael flynnjudge emmet sullivaninfluencersj6one o sevenjuan o sevencompany you keep
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy