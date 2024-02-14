Feb 14, 2024 - Ohio Sheriff: FBI Warned America’s Sheriffs to Prepare for Chaos in 2024, Sheriff Jones emphasized the importance of being prepared for potential cyberattacks, power grid disruptions,

Sheriff Jones emphasized the importance of being prepared for potential cyberattacks, power grid disruptions, train derailments, and armed terrorist cells.

The sheriff mentioned that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris refused to meet with the nation's sheriffs and police chiefs to discuss border issues and crime.

FBI Director Christopher Ray reportedly stated that there are more red flags indicating threats to the U.S. now than before 9/11.

The sheriff highlighted the significance of local police in protecting communities, citing an example from Israel where local police were crucial during an attack.

The sheriff expressed concerns about the influx of illegal immigrants across the U.S. border, particularly noting the presence of individuals from various countries.

There was discussion about the U.S. bombing multiple countries and potential repercussions from such actions.

The sheriff suggested that a significant number of Chinese men of fighting age were among those entering the U.S. illegally.

Mention was made of a delegation of American sheriffs visiting Israel after an attack, raising questions about the motives behind the trip.

The sheriff warned that it's not a matter of if but when a security threat may occur.

There were implications of a potential false flag event being more likely than a genuine terrorist attack.

Israel's role in training and influencing law enforcement practices in the U.S. was questioned.

The conversation touched on the concept of borders, both real and perceived, and their impact on security and immigration.

The sheriff conveyed a sense of urgency and the need for public awareness regarding security threats.

The transcript ended with a statement from the sheriff about the importance of sharing information with the public while maintaining confidentiality on certain matters.





The transcript features a conversation between speakers discussing a briefing by FBI Director Ray to over 0 county sheriffs about potential terrorist threats on the United States. The sheriff emphasized the urgency of being prepared for cyber, power grid disruptions, train derailments, and armed terrorist cells. The speakers noted the absence of President Joe Biden meeting with sheriffs and police chiefs to address border issues and crime concerns. They highlighted concerns about red flags indicating potential danger and questioned the government's response to these warning signs.





The speakers criticized the Biden administration for its handling of border security, accusing them of exacerbating the problem rather than solving it. They mentioned the impeachment of the secretary of homeland security and the lack of action in addressing the border crisis. The conversation touched on the contentious issue of US foreign policy, particularly regarding military actions in countries like Iraq and Syria, and the potential consequences of these actions. They raised questions about the effectiveness of current policies and the need for a more coherent approach to national security.





The speakers expressed skepticism about the government's approach to handling security threats and criticized the lack of communication and coordination among federal agencies. They emphasized the importance of addressing warning signs and potential risks proactively to prevent future crises. The conversation also touched on the role of sheriffs in responding to security threats and the need for effective leadership in addressing complex challenges.





The discussion highlighted the sheriff's remarks about the influx of immigrants from various countries and the potential security implications of this demographic shift. The speakers raised concerns about the motivations of individuals entering the country and the need to be vigilant in assessing potential threats. They also questioned the decision-making process behind law enforcement actions and the government's response to security challenges.





Overall, the transcript underscores the speakers' deep-seated concerns about national security, border control, and the government's handling of potential threats. They emphasized the importance of proactive measures, effective communication, and decisive leadership in addressing complex security challenges. The conversation reflected a critical perspective on current policies and practices, urging a more comprehensive and strategic approach to safeguarding the nation from potential risks and threats.