TRUMP - PUTIN SUMMIT CONFIRMS EUROPEAN/UK FEARS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FOOLS RUSH IN WHERE ANGELS FEAR TO TREAD
EU Plan: Raid Citizens’ Savings
https://nevillegafa.com/2025/03/06/eu-commissions-scandalous-plan-raid-citizens-savings-for-war-chest/
Trump Draws Ukraine NEW MAP https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-nrhbSqFO0
Trump and European leaders https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJypC41sk3g
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Remarque88 Channel - RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/Remarque88
ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@dtcorr8888:b?view=content
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
BITCHUTE (Crownuts) https://old.bitchute.com/channel/kN9FVa9ZwGRT/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!