X22 REPORT Ep. 3075a - Watch Germany, D’s Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3075a - May 23, 2023
Watch Germany, D’s Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud
The green new deal has failed, the people in Germany see the truth and the control that is coming. The world is about to push back. The debt ceiling is on the horizon and the D's said the quiet part out loud. The people are not with them and this will backfire on the D's.
