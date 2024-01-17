Alex Jones Full Show 1/16/24 w/ Maria Zeee & Dane Wigington

Trump Sweeps Iowa & Enrages Deep State as German Government Predicts War With Russia “Imminent” — FULL SHOW 1/16/24. Alex Jones breaks down how Trump won the Iowa Caucus by a landslide, causing democrats and the mainstream media to go full Trump Derangement Syndrome. Meanwhile, the British Defense Minister has officially announced that His Majesty’s government believes we will be in FULL planetary war within one year. Dr. Kirk Elliott joins Alex Jones to break down how to thrive in a financial system designed to destroy society. Maria Zee hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show with special guest Dane Wigington.

