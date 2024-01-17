Alex Jones Full Show 1/16/24 w/ Maria Zeee & Dane Wigington

Trump Sweeps Iowa & Enrages Deep State as German Government Predicts War With Russia “Imminent” — FULL SHOW 1/16/24. Alex Jones breaks down how Trump won the Iowa Caucus by a landslide, causing democrats and the mainstream media to go full Trump Derangement Syndrome. Meanwhile, the British Defense Minister has officially announced that His Majesty’s government believes we will be in FULL planetary war within one year. Dr. Kirk Elliott joins Alex Jones to break down how to thrive in a financial system designed to destroy society. Maria Zee hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show with special guest Dane Wigington.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.