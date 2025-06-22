Maybe they need to check if the OP achieved everything they claim before they make these fancy speeches.

Maybe they need to check if the operation achieved everything they claim before they make these fancy speeches.

💥🇮🇷 General Dan Caine, head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that the Pentagon’s strike—dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer—inflicted “extremely severe damage” on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to Caine, part of the operation involved sending B-2 bombers westward over the Pacific as a decoy, while the actual strike group approached Iran undetected.

He claimed Iran’s air defenses “did not see us,” implying the country was caught entirely off guard.

Only a small circle of American leadership knew about the strike in advance, highlighting the covert nature of the planning. The B-2s reportedly flew 18-hour missions and required multiple in-air refueling sessions to reach the target and return.

Clear satellite images show the Fordow nuclear facility after U.S. strikes.

U.S. Forced to Act After Israel's Failure

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued his first response to last night’s U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, strongly condemning the attack and stating that Washington had to intervene after Tel Aviv’s clear inability to achieve its objectives.

Pezeshkian accused the U.S. of being the true force behind Israeli aggression toward the Islamic Republic, noting that American officials initially tried to mask their involvement. However, after Iran’s military delivered a forceful and deterrent response—and with Israeli forces visibly failing—Washington stepped in directly.

He also criticized the broader pattern of Israeli attacks, which have led to the deaths of Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians. Pezeshkian called on all political factions in Iran to set aside differences and mobilize national resources, emphasizing that the Iranian people have consistently proven their willingness to defend their land.