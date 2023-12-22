FL SURGEON GENERAL: DNA FROM COVID SHOT IS “HITCHHIKING INTO HUMAN CELLS” The HighWire with Del Bigtree

Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, discusses a recent letter his agency sent to the FDA and CDC demanding they address DNA fragments found in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Hear what pressure he’s putting on the agency to access this known risk, and the questions that need to be answered with this new discovery.







