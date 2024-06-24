BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BASES2024 Special - Human Cull Investigation Part 1-Lucy Wyatt
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
258 followers
157 views • 10 months ago

The BASES2024 summer seminars closes with a 4 part special, investigating the human cull.  Part 1 has author and futurist Lucy Wyatt explain the bloodlines, the Venitians, leading the 20th Century, with Sandi Adams taking over from there, then Tersea Tannahill giving the scientific crises we have right now.

Part 4 is a Q&A for that afternoon with special guest Bob Osborne.  New speakers brought to the world stage, from the Bases Project.

Rounding off a detailed study of what has and is happening, from a wider perspective.

Joining the dots as to current "Cull" situation.

This is available on Brighteon do circluate and support free speech,, help the Bases project by susbcribing basestv.com

Keywords
venetianslucy-wyattbases2024human-cullapproaching-chaos
