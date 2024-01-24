Create New Account
You Are A Debt Slave
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
328 views
Published a month ago

It’s Called Usury

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers’ temple.

* Your tax $ pay for the madness.

* Understand the distinction between — and centrality of — currency vs. money.

* Got bullion?


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3339: The Rallying With The Murdochs; Destruction Of JudeoChristian West (24 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v490vm3-episode-3339-the-rallying-with-the-murdochs-destruction-of-judeochristian-w.html

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservetaxationgovernment spendingoligarchymonopolyusurysteve bannoninflationimperialismserfdombanksterreal moneycentral bankdebt slaverysound moneyaristocracywealth transferbanking cartelkleptocracycurrency debasementcurrency devaluationdebt enslavementhard assetmoney changer

