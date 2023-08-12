BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Soccer star suffers VAXX induced bleeding brain
325 views • 08/12/2023

https://t.me/covidbc/12223?single Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been hospitalised while on holiday in Croatia with bleeding on the brain but is in a stable condition, his former club Ajax confirmed Friday. Van der Sar, 52, who spent six years at Manchester United before leaving in 2011, was most recently a director at Ajax but quit before the end of last season after the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009. Ajax provided a further update on Saturday in a statement which read: "Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. "His condition is stable but still concerning. Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin's wife. "The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support."

Mirrored - bootcamp

netherlandsmanchester unitedvaxx injuryedwin van der sar
