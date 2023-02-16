© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.15 Every holiday or festival had gone bad under CCP’s ruling. Only Brother Miles knows the meaning of love and how to love.
在中共治下的任何节目均已经变质。只有七哥了解什么是爱，如何去爱。