2025: Ed’s Greatest Concern and Economic Analysis | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 35

2025: Ed’s Greatest Concern and Economic Analysis





- US Govt. funding illegal immigrants hurting the US economy





- Deficits are $2 Trillion which is 8% of GDP = Crisis!





- Non-farm payroll numbers at all time worst – job revisions coming





- The real middle class economy is in a real recession – Ed breaks it down





- Ed discusses elements of incoming administrations economic policies





- Without Trump we are rapidly heading for a US bankruptcy and collapse





- Biden admin blocks countries from SWIFT system declaring economic war





- Dollar’s rise upon Trump election – Ed says BRICS will fade away





- The USD slow decline as a worlds reserve currency will reverse with DJT





- Federal Reserve props up certain banks – credit risk within banks looming





- Loses hiding by pretending and extending – beware of the banks





- Stock market and bank warning between now and January 20





- Gold and silver dips down in crisis pull back will be minor – buy gold and silver and hold it!





- Oil demand is low oil will be priced lower once DJT policies on oil drilling takes root





- Ed comments crypto-bitcoin and securing the USD enroute to an encrypted QFS





- Tariffs are a tool – Ed goes into some details on DJT and tariffs





- Iraqi dinar and Zim fast track to wealth? Think twice – invest what you can lose





- Ed’s greatest concern is confidence in the agencies due to false reporting and the damage this creates





- Ed weighs in on Jerome Powell as Fed Res Chairman





- End the Fed? Unwind it in stages





- Stock market rises in part driven part an AI bubble – Ed warns of a correction in the horizon and explains why





- Correction begins between now and March 2025





- Gold and silver forecast – near-term cautious long term bullish buy it hold it





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com