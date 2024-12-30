BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2025: Ed’s Greatest Concern and Economic Analysis | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 35
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
202 views • 6 months ago

2025: Ed’s Greatest Concern and Economic Analysis


- US Govt. funding illegal immigrants hurting the US economy


- Deficits are $2 Trillion which is 8% of GDP = Crisis!


- Non-farm payroll numbers at all time worst – job revisions coming


- The real middle class economy is in a real recession – Ed breaks it down


- Ed discusses elements of incoming administrations economic policies


- Without Trump we are rapidly heading for a US bankruptcy and collapse


- Biden admin blocks countries from SWIFT system declaring economic war


- Dollar’s rise upon Trump election – Ed says BRICS will fade away


- The USD slow decline as a worlds reserve currency will reverse with DJT


- Federal Reserve props up certain banks – credit risk within banks looming


- Loses hiding by pretending and extending – beware of the banks


- Stock market and bank warning between now and January 20


- Gold and silver dips down in crisis pull back will be minor – buy gold and silver and hold it!


- Oil demand is low oil will be priced lower once DJT policies on oil drilling takes root


- Ed comments crypto-bitcoin and securing the USD enroute to an encrypted QFS


- Tariffs are a tool – Ed goes into some details on DJT and tariffs


- Iraqi dinar and Zim fast track to wealth? Think twice – invest what you can lose


- Ed’s greatest concern is confidence in the agencies due to false reporting and the damage this creates


- Ed weighs in on Jerome Powell as Fed Res Chairman


- End the Fed? Unwind it in stages


- Stock market rises in part driven part an AI bubble – Ed warns of a correction in the horizon and explains why


- Correction begins between now and March 2025


- Gold and silver forecast – near-term cautious long term bullish buy it hold it


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com

Keywords
end the fedeconomic policiesbank warningsgold and silver investments2025 economic concernsus deficits crisisillegal immigrant fundingmiddle-class recessionus bankruptcy riskbiden admin swift blockadebrics decline predictionusd reserve currency reversalfederal reserve credit risksoil price trendscrypto and qfs insightsdjt tariffs impactfalse agency reportingjerome powell critiqueai-driven stock bubblemarket correction forecastlong-term gold and silver bullish outlook
