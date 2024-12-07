BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clif High: Aliens Contact Will End All Religions & Reshape The World
Gustel Nobell
Gustel Nobell
184 followers
Follow
157 views • 6 months ago

Gustel:::: Reptilians The Fallen Angels with Offspring Half Reptilians Satan is Reptilian. Grays , Tall Whites , Mantis are Demons from Hell and Fallen Angels was Cast in Hell with Them with Satan Lucifer . For Real E.T from Outer Space Is (E.T) Goddess ISIS She Battle Giants & Fallen Angels Defeat Them Many Time Before Flood of Noah in 4033 B.C When Return to her Planet ADBIT She Star Gate her self in Our Ocean To Her Ocean on Her Planet But She has Return to Earth Battle Half Reptilians & Fallen Angels and Demons of HELL , Also is Atlantis 100% Human Asgard , 100% Human also Native America Indians The Two Tribes also 100% Human and Maria Orsic from New Earth in Alpha Centauri B 100% Human ,also Plant Tokyo 100 % Human . Almighty Who Came to Earth as Jesus Christ in the Flesh is Almighty He Came to US 

alienufostalinnazidavid ickedollarcommunistreptilianinvaderszelenskyklaus schwab
