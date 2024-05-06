Jabees suffering, dying

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most of us know someone who was injured or killed by the vaccine. Don’t let them gaslight you into believing that these stories are fake or made up. Millions injured. Hundreds of thousands dead- and that’s only with a 1% reporting rate on the VAERS database. This is the reality of the destruction they have caused.