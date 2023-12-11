Ukrainian positions in the village of Pervomaiskoye getting absolutely Obliterated by Massive Artillery strikes

Ukrainian positions in the village of Pervomaiskoye getting absolutely obliterated by Grad fire. Another channel's title was:

Footage of a massive artillery strike on Ukrainian positions in the village of Pervomaiskoye in the southwest of Avdiivka.

Adding from Wall Street Journal:

While Zelensky is trying to get more money, Europe is growing anxious because of its weaking military

The WSJ reports: 'The British military - the leading US military ally and Europe's biggest defense spender - has only about 150 tanks and perhaps a dozen serviceable long-range artillery pieces.

France, the next biggest spender, has less than 90 heavy artillery units. Denmark has no heavy artillery, no submarines, no air defense systems. And the German army only has enough ammunition for two days of intense fighting."

😁 And these people are constantly antagonizing Russia





