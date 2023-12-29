Create New Account
Katie Halper, Yumna Patel: Palestinian Prisoner’s SHOCKING Transformation From Healthy To Skin And Bones (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/08dVYy4B0fw?si=aY-YsgOBwRh297Wz

29 Dec 2023

Bethlehem-based journalist Yumna Patel gives a West Bank update.


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlersdetentionpledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

