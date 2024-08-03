Riccardo Bosi: Media Are Key

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSM Redpills
* That’s the big news.
* The individual stories are interesting, but the main fact is that mainstream media are now revealing truths.
* We know who is now controlling them.
The full webcast is linked below.
NewsTreason | Situation Update With Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi (1 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v59c9kl-situation-update-with-lieutenant-colonel-riccardo-bosi.html