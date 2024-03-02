Now they're LYING about MASKS, Fismans Fraud is at it again _ Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Canada has produced more "hate science" to justify their pandemic laws. The same author who produced the study targeting the unvaccinated has released a new study to justify mask mandates. It's just as flimsy as ever and data scientist Regina Watteel joins us to try to understand it.