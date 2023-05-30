© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PART 1: Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’ | Joshua Charles
[3RD ATTEMPT TO UPLOAD THIS.]
-----------------
"My children, and I ask My pastors to listen to Me as your Mother, as I tell you that you must take yourselves from all secret societies. They do not openly plot against My Son's Church, but they do this in secret! The Masons, My children--the Hierarchy must remove themselves from this abominable organization. You cannot deny that many in the Masons are practicing Witchcraft and Sorcery." - Our Lady of the Roses, June 1, 1978
https://www.tldm.org/news56/300-years-of-masonic-infiltration.htm
------------------
PART 2: Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’
https://banned.video/watch?id=647656e8f6134e1e8db19094/