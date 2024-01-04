Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Jan 1, 2024
When Jesus said, " Go. From now on, sin no more" - (John 8:11), what does that mean for us today? Rabbi Schneider reveals the call that Yeshua has for all His followers and warns of the dangers of willful sinning.
Purposeful Disobedience
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gy3e78RVlQ8
