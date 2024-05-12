Charles Robb’s Guildford’s 10th Light Horse Regiment statue CONTINUES TO INSPIRE, in Perth, Western Australia MVI_0631

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The splendour of this statue in St Matthew’s Park, Guildford, Western Australia, has to be beheld close up to be appreciated. Unveiled in time for Anzac Day 2023, it is a matchless addition to the war memorial sector of the park, and is a reminder of the bravery and shockingly large numbers of young Australian men who died in World War One. Sculptor Charles Robb has excelled with this piece.