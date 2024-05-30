Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 29, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2291 - What type risk factors were caused by wearing a mask? Who was responsible for the creation of the new Israel? -The rise of weight loss drugs is a real problem. What type of health risk will these have later down the road? -Is magnesium linked to metabolic syndrome? -What is causing gut micro disruptions? -EU trying to pass a bill to censor and control videos and pictures uploading online, how could this be destructive? -Is indoctrination and propaganda causing mental illness? Plus much more High energy must listen show!