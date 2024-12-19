Another echelon of North Korean 170mm M1989 Koksan self-propelled guns on Russian territory.

It is difficult to count the total number, but it looks like there are more than a dozen , taking into account those that have already passed and are not captured on camera.

The first photos of "Koksans" from the DPRK on Russian territory appeared a month ago. So far, there have been no recorded facts of these self-propelled guns participating in combat operations.

Adding:

The Russian Defense Ministry officially announced that yesterday Ukraine struck the Rostov region with six ATACMS missiles and four Storm Shadow missiles.

It was stated that the missiles hit the Kamensky Combine and all were shot down except for one, which damaged a building on the territory of the combine.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense once again stated that “this attack will not go unanswered.”



