Dr. David Martin: Timeline Of Biggest Democide In Recorded History

Crimes Against Humanity
* Expert tells EU parliament “COVID-19 was an act of biological warfare perpetrated on the human race. It was a financial heist. Nature was hijacked. Science was hijacked.”
* The coronavirus was “intentionally released” by the U.S. in Wuhan, China — with the target to trigger a global pandemic to raise public acceptance of vaccines.
Watch the full video (25:38)
Reese Reports | 26 May 2023