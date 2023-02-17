Special Presidents' Day Edition | The New American TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New American TV presents a special broadcast in honor of Presidents' Day this Monday, February 20. Join us as Daniel Natal speaks with Steve Byas https://thenewamerican.com/contributor/steve-byas/ , director of the history program at Randall University in Moore, Oklahoma, and author of the book “History’s Greatest Libels.” They discuss important statesmen-presidents who are largely forgotten today but helped make our country great.
Later in the show we will feature segments from Freedom Project Academy’s https://fpeusa.org/ curriculum which introduces students to true patriotic American history.
The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live and at thenewamerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com