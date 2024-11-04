STOP THE CLOT? OH YEAH, I REMEMBER THESE RACE TEAMS!

I used to run in the clot races all the time when I was younger. We had 20 people on my clot team. No we didn't.... and I've never heard of this crap in my 50+ years! I just made all that up.

The mockery is incredible with this one. And the people are too brainwashed to understand what's going on.

Source

https://m.facebook.com/stoptheclot/

