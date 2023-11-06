Attack by Islamic Resistance in Iraq - US Bases in Syria Attacked Again

US attacked again in Syria!

The attack of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on US bases:

- Ain Al-Assad

- Erbil Airport

- Al-Tanf

- Tal Al-Baudar

Adding:

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

“Permission is given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

Within the context of responding to the crimes of the Zionist occupation in its aggression against Gaza under American direction and management, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq revealed, today, Monday, for the first time, that a medium-range missile of the “Aqsa 1” model entered service, as it was launched to target the American occupation bases in Iraq and Syria in some areas. Its operations, and God has control over its affairs.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Islamic resistance in Iraq

Monday 21 - Rabi’ Al-Akhir - 1445 AH