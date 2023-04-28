BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Footage from Ukraine's Shelling of Civilian areas of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk - Yesterday Evening with Grad Rockets.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
84 views • 04/28/2023

From, Eva Karene Bartlett, Reality Theories

https://t.me/Reality_Theories/12199

Footage from Ukraine's shelling of civilian areas of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk yesterday evening with Grad rockets. One elderly woman died of her injuries, and three others.

Driver I hired yesterday to take me back to Mariupol is from Kuibyshevsky, one of the battered western Donetsk districts shelled nearly every day by Ukraine.

He drove by his apartment briefly yesterday to get something, and I realized I had been to that part of the district (https://t.me/Reality_Theories/10859) some months ago, just after a Ukrainian strike which tore a gaping hole in the building on one side and blew out windows and doors.

It is, of course, a completely civilian, residential area...

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
