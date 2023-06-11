A STRANGER IN THIS WORLD****POEM****

Have you ever felt like a stranger in this world but with a purpose from the Heavenly Father and Christ? This is a message to all. Galatians 3:28. Pray for us, as we pray for all of you. Prepare for the prophetic events that is about to happen and are happening right now according to prophecy. Flee America Babylon. Read 2 Esdras 9:7-8 (Apocrypha included in 1611 KJV Bible.)*****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE****Blessings.

My Testimony Video Link

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

