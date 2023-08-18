Maui Police Chief Walks Away From Concerned Citizens Questions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We want to know why the water was shut off?
Why were locals told the brush fire was 100% contained?
Why was front street blocked by police barriers?
Why was there no warning siren?
Why were the placecards stopped?
Why did you evacuate tourists & not the locals?
Why are you lying about help being on Maui?