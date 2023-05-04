The Left-Brain Prison - Why The World Is What It Is - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast

97 views • 05/04/2023

All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com

Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com

Watch 'The Holy Grail' only on https://www.ickonic.com - Start your free seven day trial now.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.