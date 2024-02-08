NIGHT SHADOWS 02072024 -- Lies About the Economy - The US Border Invasion is so Obvious, Only the Lord Could Blind Americans to it

The Night Shadows are deepening, as censorship increases. As you can hear, Larry & I were cut off again - this never happens if we are just talking and not recording - and you also hear some attempted “jamming” of Larry’s phone.

Russia warns that if NATO enters the war that Russia will have no choice but to use nuclear missiles, and warned that if America places nuclear missiles in UK it will have to respond as 4 Russian aircraft spotted off Alaska - Russia is always probing our air defense system - they know the West will not relent in pushing for WW3 and sooner or later the Bear must and will defend itself in a war that “no one wins”.

Then we have the UN, the WEF and WHO all involved in a global power grab that prophecy says will happen. Watch for a big push for a “vaccine patch” filled with micro snake fang needles so small you don’t feel anything with you place it on your arm. Then we have earth changes with wild weather all over the world and more…

The economy is in really bad shape while Biden and fake news media hide what is really happening and tell us all how wonderful the economy is!!!

A military INVASION is taking place as America is filled with a 5th column Biden/UN operation to bring America down and submerge her under the UN FLAG. This is so obvious that only the Lord could blind the American people to what is going on all around them. This is the price we pay for disobedience. Then of course we have our illustrious “Christian leaders” who refuse to warn their flocks of what is about to happen to them and on and on it goes…

Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.

His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention (including the Wall Street Journal) and deep state scrutiny.

NBC’s Dateline Show booked him for a show, but then backed off when they found out he had the actual evidence of the truth and they could not control the narrative.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) deemed him a “domestic terrorist,” men with long guns showed up at his property, and a black helicopter dropped water balloons as a warning, but the Lord delivered him from it all.

In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.