Parents of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are accused of taking millions stolen from customers

“Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, both longtime Stanford Law School professors, are accused of taking at least a $10million cash gift from Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as a $16.4 million home in the Bahamas.





Parents of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, both Stanford University law professors, were sued Monday in Delaware

by the feds who said they enriched themselves on money stolen from customers





They are accused of taking millions of dollars of gifts from FTX in addition to helping their son mismanage the company's funds





Sam Bankman-Fried is currently jailed and awaiting trial for the late 2022 collapse of FTX, which lost clients billions of dollars.





Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, are accused of taking at least a $10million cash gift from Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as a $16.4million home in the Bahamas.





Bankman and Fried are also, respectively, accused of helping cover up complaints from the exchange's former attorney, and helping executives evade necessary disclosures for political donations.









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12535451/FTX-Sam-Bankman-fried-crypto-parents-lawsuit-house.html



