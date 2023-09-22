BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Parents of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are accused of taking millions stolen from customers
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
143 views • 09/22/2023

“Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, both longtime Stanford Law School professors, are accused of taking at least a $10million cash gift from Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as a $16.4 million home in the Bahamas.


Parents of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, both Stanford University law professors, were sued Monday in Delaware

by the feds who said they enriched themselves on money stolen from customers


They are accused of taking millions of dollars of gifts from FTX in addition to helping their son mismanage the company's funds


Sam Bankman-Fried is currently jailed and awaiting trial for the late 2022 collapse of FTX, which lost clients billions of dollars.


 Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, are accused of taking at least a $10million cash gift from Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as a $16.4million home in the Bahamas.


Bankman and Fried are also, respectively, accused of helping cover up complaints from the exchange's former attorney, and helping executives evade necessary disclosures for political donations.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12535451/FTX-Sam-Bankman-fried-crypto-parents-lawsuit-house.html


Keywords
sam bankman friedbarbara friedstanford law schooljoe bankmanmillions stolensued by feds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy