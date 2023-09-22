Parents of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are accused of taking millions stolen from customers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, both longtime Stanford Law School professors, are accused of taking at least a $10million cash gift from Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as a $16.4 million home in the Bahamas.
Parents of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, both Stanford University law professors, were sued Monday in Delaware
by the feds who said they enriched themselves on money stolen from customers
They are accused of taking millions of dollars of gifts from FTX in addition to helping their son mismanage the company's funds
Sam Bankman-Fried is currently jailed and awaiting trial for the late 2022 collapse of FTX, which lost clients billions of dollars.
Bankman and Fried are also, respectively, accused of helping cover up complaints from the exchange's former attorney, and helping executives evade necessary disclosures for political donations.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12535451/FTX-Sam-Bankman-fried-crypto-parents-lawsuit-house.html