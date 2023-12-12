Professors as Prophets of the Cult

Fritz Berggren talks about his PhD program and how it illuminated the presuppositions of the university systems and how this actually validates the Logos of God.

Universities as religious instutitions, cults. Professors as those who "profess" what they believe -- they are the high priests and prophets of this arrogant cult.

Universities including Yale and Harvard were founded to train ministers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Over time, the adopted the "traditions of men" as their underlying belief and abandoned Holy Scripture.

How the Church today is going the way of the Jews -- abandoing what is written for a set of oral "traditions" they impose over the Word of God. How the Jews did the same with the Torah, which is now ruled by what the Talmud says. Reference.

"In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made." John 1:1-3