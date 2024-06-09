Al-Qassam Brigades to IOF - your Army Killed 3 Prisoners in the same Camp, one of whom Holds American Citizenship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Brigades:
We inform you that against these, your army killed 3 prisoners in the same camp, one of whom holds American citizenship.
Adding:
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu:
We are committed to achieving absolute victory and all the goals of the war.
The prisoners’ issue is very important, but we must work to ensure Israel’s future
Hamas requires stopping the war as part of the exchange deal, and I do not agree to that and will not agree
Adding: Benny Gantz resigns from the war cabinet
Benny Gantz:
We leave the emergency government today with a heavy heart
Netanyahu prevents us from achieving a real victory, and so we decided to leave the emergency government
I call on party leaders to stand by me in order to hold elections to form a Zionist national unity government
Everything must be done for the proposed deal to recover the kidnapped people
I tell the families of the kidnapped that we failed the test and were unable to return their children.
Adding:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
We will continue until victory and the achievement of all the goals of the war, most notably the release of all hostages and the elimination of Hamas
My door will remain open to any Zionist party ready to help achieve victory over our enemies and ensure the safety of our citizens.
More from Netanyahu: Netanyahu in response to Gantz: This is not the right time to abandon the battle
This is not the time to withdraw, but rather the time to unite forces